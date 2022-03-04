UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $96.60 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $96,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $265.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

