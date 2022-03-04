UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $96.06 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $96,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $172.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.