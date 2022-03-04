UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $91,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

OKE stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.