UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 250,920 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $87,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

CMS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.