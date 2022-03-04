UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,962 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $96,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $172.48 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

