Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.27

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 1773821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

