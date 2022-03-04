Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 665,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,664,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

