U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,079. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

