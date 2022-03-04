Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 2,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,455. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.