Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Paul Withers Acquires 20,000 Shares

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £71,000 ($95,263.65).

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £680.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 397.23. Tyman plc has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 509.35 ($6.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

