Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BROS opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

