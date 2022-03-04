Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 25,494 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.