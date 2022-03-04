Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

