Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461,993 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 209.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

