Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 23,700 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.27 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.