Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

