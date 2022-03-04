Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,199 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

