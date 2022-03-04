Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 7,200 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bally’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after buying an additional 133,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bally’s by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bally’s by 409.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.20. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

