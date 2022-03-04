Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 277,800 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

