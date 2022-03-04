Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 56,700 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.
ACCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
