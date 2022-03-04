Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 51,500 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

