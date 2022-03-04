Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700,000 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the January 31st total of 19,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.39. 17,502,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

