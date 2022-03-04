Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

TSE TRQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.36. 180,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,991. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

