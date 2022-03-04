Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

TSE TRQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.36. 180,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,991. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.