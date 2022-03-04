Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 86,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.