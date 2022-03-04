Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.
Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 86,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
