Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $27.62 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.