Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing during the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turing during the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

