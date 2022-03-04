Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.
NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing during the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turing during the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
