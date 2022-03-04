Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.