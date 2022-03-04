Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,689 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bumble were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bumble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.