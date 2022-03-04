Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 9,843 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

