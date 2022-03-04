TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. TuanChe has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.24.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

