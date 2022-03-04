TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

