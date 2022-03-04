TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-4.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

TTEC stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

