Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

TCRX stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

