Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells $17,202.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $17,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $17,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

