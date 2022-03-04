Truist Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Interface’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,697 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

