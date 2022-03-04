Truist Financial Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Hold

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

