Truist Financial Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Hold

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.
NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
