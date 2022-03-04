Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

