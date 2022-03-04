TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $31.76 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

