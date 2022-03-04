TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

TPVG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

