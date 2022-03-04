TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 128,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,543. The stock has a market cap of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

