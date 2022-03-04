Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SOHO opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.48. The firm has a market cap of £336.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.65. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.53).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

