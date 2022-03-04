Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

TRIN stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

