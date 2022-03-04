TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total transaction of $10,918.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $10,675.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $11,865.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

