Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.62.

TREX stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

