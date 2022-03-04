Treat DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

