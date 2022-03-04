Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

