Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

TZOO traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,943 shares of company stock valued at $601,767. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.