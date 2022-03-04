TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.07. 11,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

