Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $320,754.96 and $983.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

