Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 938% compared to the typical volume of 1,112 call options.

CHK stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

